The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $147.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

