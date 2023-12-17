The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $354.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

