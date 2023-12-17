The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 203.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,907,000 after buying an additional 115,166 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.15. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

