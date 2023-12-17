The Macerich Company to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 4.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Macerich by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.87%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

