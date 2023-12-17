The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.