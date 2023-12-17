The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

