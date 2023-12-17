The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

