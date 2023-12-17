Thomasville National Bank Acquires 277 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

