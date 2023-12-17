Thomasville National Bank Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.