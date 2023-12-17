Thomasville National Bank Sells 33 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.