Thomasville National Bank Sells 564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

