Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.0 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.