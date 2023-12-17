Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
