Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Down 2.5 %
TRVN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
