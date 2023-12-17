Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 2.5 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

