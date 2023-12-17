Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.44.

Trex stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Trex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

