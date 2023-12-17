Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.03.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

