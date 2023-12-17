Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.46. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

