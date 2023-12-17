Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $13.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

