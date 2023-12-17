Truist Financial Boosts Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $250.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $219.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

