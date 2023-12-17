Truist Financial Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $36.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

