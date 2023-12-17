TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

