TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 110,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.63 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

