TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.