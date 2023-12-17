Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $86.98. 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

