Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the second quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth $25,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

