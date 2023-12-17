UBS Group Boosts Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $33.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orion has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Orion in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Orion by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Orion by 2,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

