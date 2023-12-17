UBS Group Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $90.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cabot Stock Down 0.0 %

Cabot stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

