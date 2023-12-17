UBS Group Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $57.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.7 %

OVV opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

