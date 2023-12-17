UBS Group Trims Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price to $109.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.09.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.
In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
