UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.85. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,365. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 112.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on UFPT

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.