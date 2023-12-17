Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

UNB opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

