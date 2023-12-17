Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

