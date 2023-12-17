UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.72. The company has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

