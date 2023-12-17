VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMB opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

