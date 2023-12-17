Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.