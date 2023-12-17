Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Stock Price Up 10%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 30,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 46,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Velocity Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.
Velocity Minerals Company Profile
Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.
Further Reading
