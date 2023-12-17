VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,081,700.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

