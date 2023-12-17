Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $574.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.01. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

