Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

