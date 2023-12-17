Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.54% and a negative net margin of 4,367.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

