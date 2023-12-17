Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 729.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,004,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.