Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.1 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

VWAGY opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

