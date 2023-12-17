Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $15.19 Average PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.56.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

