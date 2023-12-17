Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $15.19 Average PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.56.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

