Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Wajax Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Wajax has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $23.60.
Wajax Company Profile
