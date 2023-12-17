Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Wajax has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

