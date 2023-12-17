Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.