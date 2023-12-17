WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

