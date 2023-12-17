WBH Advisory Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 260,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 138.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.