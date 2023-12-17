WBH Advisory Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 260,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 138.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
NYSE DD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
