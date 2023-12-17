WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

