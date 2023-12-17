WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.