WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given New $276.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $258.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WD-40

WD-40 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $245.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.